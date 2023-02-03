Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry 2024 athlete Bodie Kahoun made a commitment to Ohio State in September. The choice to be a Buckeye on the lacrosse field, in the books, on to the next phase.

But it wasn't so simple for the 6-2, 210-pounder. Kahoun's big junior year on the football field had college coaches in that sport interested. Virginia Tech broke the football-scholarship ice in mid-January, and it didn't take Kahoun long to visit.