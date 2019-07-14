Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's 2018-19 season was a special one, and now a second outgoing Hokie has his NBA deal: Justin Robinson.

Nickeil Alexander-Walkers was a first-round pick of the New Orleans Pelicans and signed his rookie contract quickly. Robinson, on the other hand, earned a free-agent opportunity with the Washington Wizards, and his efforts so far in NBA Summer League earned him a three-year deal with his hometown NBA team.

Robinson missed 11 games of his final year in Orange and Maroon with an injured ankle, but returned to the squad for the Hokies' NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet Sixteen, where they fell to conference-mate Duke. Despite his injury, Robinson finished fourth on the team in points, and second in assists and steals.

Robinson's shooting ability (he made 38.5% of his career three-point attempts in Blacksburg) and versatility to either handle the ball or play off as the shooting guard should help him find a niche in the NBA.