Virginia Tech will be without its floor general no longer. Senior point guard Justin Robinson has been cleared for action.

The 6-2, 195-pounder had been out since suffering a toe injury Jan. 30 against Miami. In his absence, Virginia Tech compiled a 7-5 record, after starting 17-3 prior to Robinson's injury.

When available, Robinson has been one of Virginia Tech's most heavily-used and efficient players. Despite the injury, he remains No. 5 on the team in minutes played, No. 4 in points scored, No. 2 in assists, and No. 3 in steals for the year. He became the Hokies' all-time leading assist-man earlier this season in a win over Syracuse.

Robinson adds a lethal three-point shooter to the lineup - which is already rife with them - thanks to his .411 mark from beyond the strip this season. More importantly, he should be a steady hand, taking some of the ball-handling pressure off sophomore Wabissa Bede (who has been turnover-prone in Robinson's absence).

Virginia Tech awaits its NCAA Tournament seeding this evening.