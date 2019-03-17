Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 13:52:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Justin Robinson ready for return

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech will be without its floor general no longer. Senior point guard Justin Robinson has been cleared for action.


The 6-2, 195-pounder had been out since suffering a toe injury Jan. 30 against Miami. In his absence, Virginia Tech compiled a 7-5 record, after starting 17-3 prior to Robinson's injury.

When available, Robinson has been one of Virginia Tech's most heavily-used and efficient players. Despite the injury, he remains No. 5 on the team in minutes played, No. 4 in points scored, No. 2 in assists, and No. 3 in steals for the year. He became the Hokies' all-time leading assist-man earlier this season in a win over Syracuse.

Robinson adds a lethal three-point shooter to the lineup - which is already rife with them - thanks to his .411 mark from beyond the strip this season. More importantly, he should be a steady hand, taking some of the ball-handling pressure off sophomore Wabissa Bede (who has been turnover-prone in Robinson's absence).

Virginia Tech awaits its NCAA Tournament seeding this evening.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}