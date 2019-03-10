Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams dropped news on point guard Justin Robinson's injury Friday evening: the senior will not play in the ACC Tournament.

While that may not be a hard-and-fast policy (for example, a run to the championship game is several days of rest for him, with a game on a date that VT probably isn't expecting to have one), it's the first tangible update to the schedule for a return for Robinson.

He's been out since injuring a toe in VT's Jan. 30 road win against Miami. He's worn a walking boot on the bench for most games since, but did suit up - and see a few seconds on the court - for Friday's senior day festivities. He entered the game for the final few moments to end his Cassell Coliseum career with a token appearance on the court.

With Virginia Tech all-but assured to make the NCAA Tournament already, it may be wise to rest Robinson as long as possible, with an appearance in opening-round action March 27 or 28 giving him eight full weeks of rest.