Justin Edwards adding high-major offers
Justin Edwards is tracking as one of the country’s top prospects in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-7 wing played an undefeated season this past year at Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter.
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
“I am skilled, and I can create for my teammates. People call me KD, around my way, I look at his game and I try to play like Kevin Durant,” Edwards said, “We played this year; we actually went undefeated this season and won our championship. I worked hard on getting stronger and really trying to attack the basket more. This summer I will keep working on my right hand,” Edwards said.
Edwards has a host of schools who have already come on board with offers.
“I have offers from Virginia Tech, DePaul, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Miami, Temple and Drexel offers right now. I grew up a fan of Kentucky though, that would be my dream school. I don’t have any visits planned yet and I have not had any Zoom calls with any coaches,” Edwards said.
While still early in his process, Edwards has an idea of what he will be looking for in a program.
“I am going to be looking closely for a program where I can fit in. I am also going to be looking at how many small forwards are on the roster, but also what that school has done with small forwards in the past, development wise."
RIVALS' REACTION
Edwards is a lengthy wing forward prospect, who plays with a lot of pop and can score from all over the floor. Despite his slender frame, Edwards is able to line up at the high post to make a play, shoot with soft touch and deep range, or finish high above the rim. There is a world of upside here and he has consistently had big outings so far this summer and is in a great place in his development where current production meets future projection still to be attained.