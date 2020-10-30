HokieHaven - Josh Reed sees offers elevate from mid-majors to the ACC

Coming off a sophomore season where he helped Pace Academy win a state title, Josh Reed had a breakout summer playing for AC Georgia. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward showed off a really versatile skillset and it led to several offers coming in over the last few months. It started at the mid-major level with a scholarship offer from Mercer back in June followed by Winthrop, High Point, Kennesaw State, Florida Gulf Coast, Tulane and Liberty. A couple weeks ago, his recruitment went to the next level with a scholarship offer coming in from Xavier followed by one from Boston College just a couple days later. In addition to the scholarship offers, interest has rolled in from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and multiple Ivy League schools.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Reed shared his thoughts on some of the programs that have offered or shown interest. Boston College: “They said they really like me and they want me to come visit soon. They have just talked about their program and the coaching style and things like that.” Georgia: “They have talked about their program and explaining things so I can learn more about it. They seem really interested as well. I watched a few of their games last year when Anthony Edwards was there. I like the pace and tempo they play with and their stadium.” Georgia Tech: “I’ve been talking to Coach [Julian] Swartz a good bit. He’s been texting me a lot and I really like them.” Virginia Tech: “They’ve texted me a little bit. I hear it’s a good school and a good program and I’m really interested in them.” Wake Forest: “I had a Zoom call with them about a month ago. I really like the program and the coaches. Coach (Steve) Forbes talked about how hard he’s going to coach me if I go there. I really like all the things I’ve been hearing about them.” Xavier: “I really like the whole program and the coaches. They are showing a lot of interest. They really want me to come play for them and they really want the chance to coach me. I’m still trying to learn more about the school.”

RIVALS REACTION