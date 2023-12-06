One of the Hokies' positions groups losing the most talent to graduation this year will get at least one contributor back. Defensive tackle Josh Fuga announced that he will take advantage of his Covid year for a sixth season as a Hokie.

The 6-2, 313-pounder arrived as a member of the 2019 recruiting class - flipping to the Hokies from Temple shortly because the Early Signing Period began - and redshirted as a true freshman before becoming a major contributor each of the past four years. The three-star out of Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom has been an emotional leader for the team as much as an on-field one. Though he has occasionally been limited by injury, he has appeared in 43 career games, making 56 total tackles, 5.0 for loss with 2.5 sacks. He has also broken up three passes and recovered one fumble. With the other primary members of the DT rotation - Mario Kendricks, Pheldarius Payne, and Norell Pollard - exhausting their eligibility, Fuga's return should be crucial to keeping the Lunch Pail D humming next season. The Orange and Maroon have also looked to the Transfer Portal to add talent to augment Fuga (as well as Wilfried Pene and underclassmen Gunner Givens, Lemar Law, and Malachi Madison).