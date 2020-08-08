 HokieHaven - Jordan Poole commits to NC State
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-08 09:22:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Jordan Poole commits to NC State

UPDATE: Poole has committed to NC State.

Jordan Poole has been one of the longest-standing targets on Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting board, and VT's fate will be determined today.

The 6-0, 215-pound linebacker from Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly will announce his college commitment at 2 p.m.


