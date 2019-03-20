Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy cornerback Joseph Johnson knows when he wants to have his college decision wrapped up but now it’s all about the process of getting to that point.

A process that becomes more complicated by the day considering new schools continue to enter the picture in pursuit of the Rivals.com three-star prospect.

Johnson, 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, is already up to 18 scholarship offers from schools such as Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, N.C. State, Pittsburgh and others.