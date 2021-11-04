John Parker Romo to wear Beamer No. 25

The Hokies' No. 25 jersey philosophically honors a special-teams performer. And you'd be hard-pressed to find a position better than kicker to embody former head coach Frank Beamer's special teams emphasis.

And you'd be hard-pressed to find a guy on the Hokies' roster who had a better game last week than John Parker Romo. He hit four field goals and two extra points to lead the Hokies to victory at Georgia Tech.