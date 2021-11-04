John Parker Romo to wear Beamer No. 25
The Hokies' No. 25 jersey philosophically honors a special-teams performer. And you'd be hard-pressed to find a position better than kicker to embody former head coach Frank Beamer's special teams emphasis.
And you'd be hard-pressed to find a guy on the Hokies' roster who had a better game last week than John Parker Romo. He hit four field goals and two extra points to lead the Hokies to victory at Georgia Tech.
The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal.
The full list of 2021 honorees is below:
Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner
Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley
Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kaleb Smith
Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson
Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson
Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller
Oct. 23 (Syracuse): DE Amare Barno
Oct. 30 (Georgia Tech): DB Jalen Stroman
Nov. 5 (Boston College): K John Parker Romo
Romo is a perfect 22/22 on extra points this season, and has hit 10 of 13 field goal attempts, with one of the misses from 53 yards just last week. A Tulsa transfer, the senior served as a placekicker and backup punter in previous seasons.
