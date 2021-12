Jermaine Waller opts out of Pinstripe Bowl

Cornerback Jermaine Waller will skip the Pinstripe Bowl to get ready for the next phase of his career.

Another Hokie senior will choose not to play in the final game of 2021, instead focusing on preparation for the Draft.

In his four years - as a special-teams contributor during his true freshman season, and missing most of his junior year with injury - Waller made 108 total tackles, and made seven total interceptions (four this year, one of which he returned for a touchdown).

The only NFL-bound Hokie to officially announce that he will play in the bowl game to date is offensive lineman Brock Hoffman.

Initially a three-star out of Gaithersburg (Md.) Avalon School, Waller has proven to be a strong representative for the region in attending - and finding success - at Virginia Tech, especially in very trying circumstances over the past couple years.