Kris Jenkins Jr. took in the best that two Big Ten rivals had to offer over the last two weekends.

The three-star defensive end from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel took an official visit to Northwestern on the weekend of June 14-16. Then, last weekend, he took at trip to Michigan for another official.

Jenkins gives us a breakdown of each trip and talks about his decision process moving forward now that we are in the recruiting dead period.