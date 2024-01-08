Duke, Maryland, NC State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia are the others still in the hunt for Overton. Vanderbilt and a number of mid-major programs are among those that have offered at this stage but are not under serious consideration.

Despite coming in as just the No. 22 prospect in the state's 2025 class according to Rivals.com, Overton is a highly-coveted prospect by the programs after him - none more so than Virginia Tech, whose campus he has visited on a number of occasions. An athlete who carries the ball out of the backfield and catches it well, he could be a running back or slot receiver at the next level. For his exploits on the high school field this Fall, he was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year in the Commonwealth.

Overton was on campus for the Hokies' season-opener against Old Dominion, and has been to town for multiple junior days in the past. He plans to see each of his favorites at least once more before further narrowing his list.