Virginia Tech commit Jaden Payoute has been invited to participate in the 2019 All-American Game (formerly sponsored by the U.S. Army).

It is a blessing and honor to receive an invite to play in the U.S. Army All-American game. pic.twitter.com/fCbM0G2ps2

The 6-3, 195-pound Payoute is a high school quarterback who played wide receiver and defensive back last year, and will likely line up at one of those two positions at the next level. A three-star prospect, he is the No. 23 player in the state of Virginia.

His senior year won't be his last opportunity to prove that he deserves to move up in the rankings: a chance to show out against some of the nation's top prospects beckons in San Antonio in January. Dax Hollifield participated in the Army Game last January, though he had not yet committed to the Hokies at the time.