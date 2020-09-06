HokieHaven - Jaylen Jones changes course, will enroll early

Jaylen Jones changes course, will enroll early
With no high school football in Virginia this Fall, future Hokies have decisions to make about their senior seasons.
One of those players, Jaylen Jones, will choose to forgo any football that is played in the Spring, and instead enroll at Virginia Tech this January. That will allow him to get a jump-start on his Hokie career.
I will no longer be playing in my senior season I will be enrolling early at Virginia tech respect my decision!!— Jaylen Jones (@Jaylen_Jones6) September 5, 2020
