The 5-11, 160-pounder picked the Hokies over Tennessee and West Virginia in a ceremony at Green Run High.

The Virginia Tech Class of 2025 continues to grow. Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run wide receiver Jayden Anderson is in.

Anderson is a 5.7 three-star prospect ranked the No. 80 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 8 overall prospect in the Commonwealth in the 2025 class.

A former teammate of 2024 Hokies early enrollee Keylen Adams, Anderson has long favored the Hokies. He narrowed his list to just VT, Tennessee, and West Virginia earlier this week, and on the heels of visits to both Blacksburg and Morgantown, it was clear that the Hokies or Mountaineers would be the choice - and Virginia Tech was an obvious one. He was beaten by moments with teammate Knahlij Harrell picking the Hokies.

He joins Harrell, local offensive lineman Carter Stallard and Texas quarterback Kelden Ryan in the class. He and Ryan are now tied as the highest-rated players in the class with their 5.7 marks. Stallard, a 5.6 three-star, is the No. 18 player in the Commonwealth - though three of the top 10 are already committed to Clemson and one has picked Virginia, so the Hokies won't be dominating the in-state market unless they can pull off some flips later in the process.

His commitment bumps VT up to No. 30 nationally in the Rivals Rankings - a tie with Commonwealth Cup rival Virginia.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Anderson's commitment.