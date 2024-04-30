The dynamic pass-rusher from the Palmetto State talked about his big visit to Tech with Hokie Haven, reporting a great visit to the ACC, Power Four school that he listed as the No. 1 school in his recruitment. "It was pretty good. I had a fun experience, and the practice was very good. I really liked the energy," Dodd said.

During the visit, he was able to meet with his potential future position coach, Associate Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach J.C. Price, who made an outstanding impression on the rising senior at Eastside High School.