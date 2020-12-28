HokieHaven - James Mitchell to return for his senior year

Junior tight end James Mitchell - who will have an NFL career in his future - has put his post-collegiate life on hold for one more year. He will return for one more season.

In an offseason that has not brought exclusively good news (to say the least), VT got one of the biggest positives Monday evening.

Originally a four-star prospect out of Big Stone Gap (Va.) Union, Mitchell has 47 career receptions for 796 yards and six touchdowns. After splitting time with Dalton Keene his first two seasons, Mitchell took a firm grip on the No. 1 tight end role this year. Although he missed the Liberty game with injury and was limited in a number of other contests, Mitchell was the team's third-leading receiver by catches and yards, and led the way in touchdowns.

The Hokies have lost a number of players, including star left tackle Christian Darrisaw, to the NFL Draft, as well as a handful of others to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Mitchell's return doesn't negate all that, but it certainly adds a positive piece as the Orange and Maroon prepare for a more normal 2021 season. Putting the unique nature of 2020 (most of it for the negative in Blacksburg) behind them is the Hokies' priority. Doing it with one of the country's most-talented receiving tight ends is a good way to get the job done.