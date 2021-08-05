James Mitchell named to Lombardi Award watchlist

The Rotary Lombardi Award, named for Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi, annually honors the offensive or defensive lineman who, along with outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of its namesake.

HOUSTON – Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell earned a place on the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award watch list on Thursday, making him one of only nine tight ends in the nation to earn a spot on this prestigious honor roll.

The inclusion on the Rotary Lombardi watch list marks the latest preseason honor for Mitchell. The Big Stone Gap, Virginia native was named to the 2021 All-ACC Preseason Team and has also been named to the watch list for the Mackey Award as one of the nation’s top tight ends. He was a second-team All-ACC selection of PFF College in 2020.

Mitchell (6-3, 242) enters his fourth season with the Hokies after leading the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020. The Big Stone Gap, Virginia native recorded 26 receptions for 435 yards in 10 games (nine starts) last season. In his 36 career games (18 starts) for Tech, Mitchell racked up 47 catches for 796 yards with six touchdowns to go along with five rushing TDs.

The 48th recipient of the Rotary Lombardi Award, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Houston, will be announced at a gala dinner in Houston on Dec. 8. The trophy is a 40-pound block of Texas pink granite chiseled to resemble the stance of a lineman and honors the memory of Lombardi who first made a name for himself as a member of Fordham’s “Seven Blocks of Granite.”