Jalen Stroman to don Beamer No. 25

For the first time, a freshman. Defensive back Jalen Stroman will wear the Beamer No. 25 this weekend. The jersey is given to one Hokie each week to honor former the tradition of "BeamerBall" - excellent on defense and special teams - under the long-serving head coach.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWZlbnNpdmUgYmFjayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2pzdHJvbWFuMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpzdHJvbWFu MDQ8L2E+IHdpbGwgd2VhciBOby4gMjUgdGhpcyBTYXR1cmRheSBpbiBBdGxh bnRhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lbWQ5b0lBaXlLIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vZW1kOW9JQWl5SzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBWaXJnaW5pYSBU ZWNoIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASG9raWVzRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSG9raWVzRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTM3MDcwMjQ3NzczMzQ3OTE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal. The full list of 2021 honorees is below: Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kaleb Smith Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller Oct. 23 (Syracuse): DE Amare Barno Oct. 30 (Georgia Tech): DB Jalen Stroman

Playing primarily special teams this season, Stroman has notched just one tackle so far. However, the fact that he is a special-teamer is a particular way to honor Beamer and the spirit of the No. 25 jersey. The younger brother of former VT defensive back Greg Stroman, he enrolled at mid-term last Winter to go through spring practice, and has seen the field in each of the seven games to date.