Jalen Stroman to don Beamer No. 25
For the first time, a freshman. Defensive back Jalen Stroman will wear the Beamer No. 25 this weekend.
The jersey is given to one Hokie each week to honor former the tradition of "BeamerBall" - excellent on defense and special teams - under the long-serving head coach.
The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal.
The full list of 2021 honorees is below:
Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner
Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley
Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kaleb Smith
Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson
Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson
Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller
Oct. 23 (Syracuse): DE Amare Barno
Oct. 30 (Georgia Tech): DB Jalen Stroman
Playing primarily special teams this season, Stroman has notched just one tackle so far. However, the fact that he is a special-teamer is a particular way to honor Beamer and the spirit of the No. 25 jersey.
The younger brother of former VT defensive back Greg Stroman, he enrolled at mid-term last Winter to go through spring practice, and has seen the field in each of the seven games to date.
