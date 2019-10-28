Jalen Hoyle is a Hokie
Break the seal on Virginia Tech's 2021 class. Englewood (N.J.) Dwight Morrow safety Jalen Hoyle has committed to the Hokies.
HOKIE NATION IM COMING‼️ @CoachSparber @CoachMitchellVT @coach_ham @HokiesFB @VTHokie_Nation @CoachFuente pic.twitter.com/d68YRWYC2l— Jalen Hoyle (@JALEN5_DBU) October 28, 2019
The 6-0, 180-pounder is unranked, and counted Virginia Tech as his lone offer. However, several other schools were interested, and the New Jersey standout had visited Penn State and Rutgers, among others, before deciding he'd seen enough and picking the Hokies.
See his junior film here for a look at what the Hokies are getting:
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news