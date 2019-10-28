Break the seal on Virginia Tech's 2021 class. Englewood (N.J.) Dwight Morrow safety Jalen Hoyle has committed to the Hokies.

The 6-0, 180-pounder is unranked, and counted Virginia Tech as his lone offer. However, several other schools were interested, and the New Jersey standout had visited Penn State and Rutgers, among others, before deciding he'd seen enough and picking the Hokies.

See his junior film here for a look at what the Hokies are getting: