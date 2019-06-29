Virginia Tech’s last two commitments have been running backs. Make that three. North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep running back Jalen Hampton is in.

The 5-10, 190 pounder joins fellow running backs CJ Beasley and Jordan Brunson in the class, though he’s the highest-ranked of the bunch. VT is now up to six total commitments, all of them on offense (though some may be positionally flexible).

Stay tuned for more to come on his pledge.