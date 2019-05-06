Jalen Cone officially joins 2019 class, names finalists and decision date
Kernersville (N.C.) Walkertown point guard Jalen Cone has lasted through two coaching staffs as a top Hokie recruiting priority.His recruitment saw a shift when the second of those groups, the inco...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news