News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 08:20:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jalen Cone officially joins 2019 class, names finalists and decision date

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Kernersville (N.C.) Walkertown point guard Jalen Cone has lasted through two coaching staffs as a top Hokie recruiting priority.His recruitment saw a shift when the second of those groups, the inco...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}