Jakson LaHue is a Hokie!

Azle (Texas) three-star Jakson LaHue has committed to the Orange and Maroon on the heels of his official visit to Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech has its first offensive tackle pledge in the 2022 class, and it's a third Texan top join the crew.

The 6-6, 275-pounder took his official visit to Blacksburg last weekend, and after a couple days back home to ruminate on what he saw, pulled the trigger on becoming a Hokie. He is the seventh overall commitment and third offensive lineman, joining fellow three-stars Johnny Dickson and Braelin Moore.

With his pledge, the Hokies' class jumps to No. 28 nationally.

Stay tuned for much more to come on LaHue's pledge.