Jakson LaHue decommits from Virginia Tech

With the era of the #TX2VT movement firmly in the rearview mirror, a player whose commitment seemed most tied to that - rather than to the specifics of Virginia Tech or Blacksburg themselves - is back on the market.

The 6-6, 275-pounder committed to former offensive line coach Vance Vice a week after his official visit to Blacksburg in June. He becomes the second player to pull back from his Hokie pledge in the past two days, joining defensive lineman D'Andre Martin, who made the decision last night. The three-star LaHue is considered a slightly higher-regarded prospect, however, and possibly at a position of greater need.

Despite that, the coaching staff has wanted to make sure that players who committed under the previous staff are sold on the university and program in Blacksburg, and without direct connections to those, LaHue decided to mutually part ways with the staff.

With his decommitment, the Hokies are down to 23 Class of 2022 commitments, though the group still stands No. 23 nationally. There are still five offensive linemen committed in the group, headlined by in-state four-star Gunner Givens.