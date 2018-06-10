Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech commitments come in bunches: the second in less than a week is athlete Jaden Payoute of Chesterfield (Va.) Bird.

The 6-3, 180-pound Payoute is capable of playing either wide receiver or defensive back at the next level. He picked up his offer from the Hokies just under a week ago, after impressing at their satellite camp at Randolph Macon College. Though he's unranked, a strong run of camp appearances should see Payoute burst onto the scene in a major way.

Boston College, Illinois, Pitt, and Tennessee are among the other schools to offer Payoute.

