After starting for the first couple games of the season, linebacker Jaden Keller faded before returning with a vengeance against Louisville. The redshirt sophomore earns the No. 25 jersey for this weekend's game at Boston College.

Keller shone against BC a year ago, as well (USA Today Sports Images)

Keller hails from just across the state line in Bristol, Tennessee, where he attended Tennessee High. In three years as a Hokie, he has played in 24 games with four starts. He has 44 career tackles, 3.5 for loss with one sack. He also forced a fumble in last year's season opener at Old Dominion. This will be Keller's first time wearing the No. 25 jersey in his career. Here are the honorees so far this year: • Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples • Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck • Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe • Marshall - linebacker William Johnson • Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore • Florida State - defensive back Derrick Canteen • Wake Forest - running back Bhayshul Tuten • Syracuse - defensive end Cole Nelson • Louisville - kicker John Love • Boston College - linebacker Jaden Keller Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense or defense, as well.