HokieHaven - Jaden Keller is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech has picked up another commitment! Bristol (Tenn.) 2021 DB/ath Jaden Keller is No. 22.

Keller had previously announced a group of finalists that also included Coastal Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky. The primary question was which of his top options was most likely to take a commitment. Fortunately for Keller, the top option, Virginia Tech, did just that.

The 6-4, 195-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 23 player in the state of Tennessee. He is capable of remaining at safety, but the Hokies' long-term vision for him is to bulk up and play linebacker.

With his pledge, Virginia Tech rises one spot to No. 39 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

