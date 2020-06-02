News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-02 07:52:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Jabril McNeill trims to 11, includes Hokies

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

VT couldn't reel in one McNeill brother - 2018 defensive tackle Alim ended up at hometown NC State - but will hope for better luck with 2021 linebacker/athlete Jabril.

That effort took a big step forward yesterday, when the 6-4, 225-pounder released his top 11, and the Hokies made the cut.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}