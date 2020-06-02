Jabril McNeill trims to 11, includes Hokies
VT couldn't reel in one McNeill brother - 2018 defensive tackle Alim ended up at hometown NC State - but will hope for better luck with 2021 linebacker/athlete Jabril.
That effort took a big step forward yesterday, when the 6-4, 225-pounder released his top 11, and the Hokies made the cut.
Blessed to be in my position❗️ top 11❤️ pic.twitter.com/M8KcW0zsLg— jabril (@smoove_jdm) June 1, 2020
