J'Zavien Currence has Hokies near top-of-mind
Top four-star safety J’Zavien Currence of Rock Hill, S.C. has a couple of top schools in mind, and head coach Brent Pry and Virginia Tech are among the programs on the early wish list for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 6 at the position.
The exciting rising junior and all-around athlete who also stars at quarterback hails from South Pointe High School. The Stallions, a legendary program located in the Charlotte metropolitan area, compete in South Carolina's 5A division. South Pointe has produced multiple NFL stars, including Stephon Gilmore, Jadeveon Clowney, and others.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news