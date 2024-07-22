Top four-star safety J’Zavien Currence of Rock Hill, S.C. has a couple of top schools in mind, and head coach Brent Pry and Virginia Tech are among the programs on the early wish list for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 6 at the position.

The exciting rising junior and all-around athlete who also stars at quarterback hails from South Pointe High School. The Stallions, a legendary program located in the Charlotte metropolitan area, compete in South Carolina's 5A division. South Pointe has produced multiple NFL stars, including Stephon Gilmore, Jadeveon Clowney, and others.