J'Zavien Currence has Hokies near top-of-mind

Lee Wardlaw
Hokie Haven staff

Top four-star safety J’Zavien Currence of Rock Hill, S.C. has a couple of top schools in mind, and head coach Brent Pry and Virginia Tech are among the programs on the early wish list for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 6 at the position.

The exciting rising junior and all-around athlete who also stars at quarterback hails from South Pointe High School. The Stallions, a legendary program located in the Charlotte metropolitan area, compete in South Carolina's 5A division. South Pointe has produced multiple NFL stars, including Stephon Gilmore, Jadeveon Clowney, and others.

