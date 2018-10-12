The 6-1, 202-pounder is commitment No. 17 in the Hokies' Class of 2019. He is a three-star ranked the No. 18 senior in North Carolina, and the No. 33 athlete prospect nationally. He took his official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, and that was enough to seal his pledge over the school many had considered the longtime favorite, NC State.

He is expected to be a safety at the next level, but could line up anywhere in the secondary or even be a skill position player on offense.

