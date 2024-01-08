From more than two dozen offers, Howard has narrowed his list to a more manageable top group.

While he's willing to consider all options until he makes his commitment, 2025 running back Iverson Howard is down to 10 favorites.

Florida, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Ole Miss, NC State, Oregon, Penn State, and Wisconsin are the other members of his top group. Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia, and West Virginia are among those already on the offer sheet but outside his top 10 at this stage.

A pair of Big Ten programs - Michigan and Wisconsin - made major moves for the 5-11, 183-pounder last offseason, while he also camped in Blacksburg in June.

The No. 19 rising senior in Maryland, Howard hails from just outside DC, a major pipeline region for the Hokies - and one in which they are trying to get back to their historical dominance on the recruiting trail. With RBs coach Elijah Howard - a DMV recruiting ace at multiple stops - his lead recruiter, the Orange and Maroon should have ample opportunity to impress him.

Howard has not announced plans for further narrowing his list, but as his recruitment progresses, the Orange and Maroon should remain firmly in the mix.