HokieHaven - Isi Etute is a Hokie!

The 6-2, 200-pounder is a two-star unranked within the Commonwealth or at his position in the 2021 class.

Etute's recruitment has had a somewhat winding path in just the past two months. After naming a top seven of Appalachian State, Boston College, Marshall, Old Dominion, Temple, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia in May, he continued to pick up major offers. Two weeks ago, his revised list included two programs that hadn't even entered the mix when he'd previously narrowed things down: North Carolina State and childhood favorite Virginia Tech joined West Virginia, the lone holdover in the cut from seven to three. VT was the overwhelming favorite from the moment the Hokies offered, though. While the current coaching staff hasn't locked down the 757 like in the past, there was little doubt that a vigorous pursuit would net them a commit from Etute.

Etute was the leading tackler for his Cox team as a junior, making 70 total stops (more than 20 higher than the second-leading tackler). He added 6.0 tackles for loss, including a solo sack on the year, playing multiple roles on the defense. He also made four interceptions and broke up 10 passes, while forcing one fumble and recovering two balls on the turf. On offense, he was his team's leading receiver with 242 yards and four touchdowns.

Etute becomes the third linebacker to commit to the Hokies' 2021 class, joining William Johnson and Keli Lawson. While those two are more outside-oriented in skillset, Etute is expected to bulk up and become a sideline-to-sideline player at MLB. He is VT's 13th overall pledge, and brings the group into a tie for No. 47 in the Rivals team rankings.

