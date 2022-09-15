"I was invited on Twitter by Coach Villagrana," he explained. "The main reason I made the trip is because of the atmosphere in Blacksburg on game day is something special. In Blacksburg, I got to experience the Hokie walk before the game."

Among the lesser-known players to visit Blacksburg last weekend was Jasper (Ga.) Pickens 2024 tight end Isaiah Williams. The 6-3, 235-pounder was invited to Lane Stadium for the 27-10 victory over Boston College, and didn't hesitate to take up the senior director of player personnel on the offer.

Not only did the Hokies manage to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Old Dominion, they did so in dominant fashion. Boston College didn't even approach 150 yards until the game was effectively decided, and finished with just 155 on the night. Meanwhile, the offense wasn't humming on all cylinders, but managed to clean up mistakes and move the ball pretty well when needed.

"The team’s performance was awesome," Williams said. "The defense shut down the Boston College offense and the Virginia Tech offense was able to drive down the field and score touchdowns.

"The atmosphere was also incredible. It is definitely one of the best pre games in college football."

Williams is still looking for his first scholarship offer. He camped at Georgia and Kentucky this Summer, and is continuing to listen to any program that's interested in him. The Virginia Tech visit was big because he got a chance to sit down with staffer Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and hear more in-depth what the program is like. It was an opportunity he was glad to receive.

"Before the game, I was able to talk with Coach Gouveia-Winslow," he explaned. "He explained to me what Virginia Tech meant to him, and the brotherhood he was able to build while he played as a Hokie."

For the time being, that Virginia Tech visit is the only one on Williams's fall schedule, but he'll continue grinding on the field - his team is 0-3, but he's managed to contribute as both a tight end and defensive end - and consider any gameday invites that come his way.