It's pretty easy to be impressed by incoming running back Cole Beck. The 2018 signee from Blacksburg High is the Roanoke Times athlete of the year.

"He anchored Blacksburg’s winning foursome in the 400-meter relay, again for the third straight year in 42.08 seconds, the No. 2 all-time Timesland clocking. Of course, those feats came on the heels of Beck’s football season that ended when he scored five touchdowns in a playoff loss … against Salem." — Roanoke Times

Beck's multi-sport exploits are familiar to VT fans by this point - he rushed for 1,620 yards and 27 touchdowns, and caught four receiving touchdowns as a senior. Leading his team to a 10-2 record in his final high-school go-round, he was hardly responsible for their playoff exit, rushing for five touchdowns and catching another in a 33-32 playoff loss to rival Salem. He also finishes as one of Virginia's fastest high school sprinters of recent vintage. His 10.37-second 100-meter dash was fastest in the state this year (No. 22 nationally), and he was third-best in the 200-meter with a 21.28-second time.