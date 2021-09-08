In-state junior enjoys Lane Stadium experience

When he set foot on the Virginia Tech campus, it wasn't the first time Richmond (Va.) Hermitage prospect Jeremiah Coney had been in Blacksburg. In fact, it wasn't even the first time since this Summer that he'd been on a VT visit.

The 6-0, 186-pounder had made the short trip for the Hokies' junior day during the brief period (throughout the month of June) that campus visits were permissible. Seeing Lane Stadium on a gameday was an entirely different experience, though.