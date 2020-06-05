Chantilly (Va.) 2022 defensive end Aiden Gobaira burst onto the recruiting scene this Spring with an offer from the Hokies. The 6-5, 215-pounder initially fancied himself a lacrosse recruit - playing that sport at a high level, as well - but football interest has made a major impact on his mind.

At this point, the gridiron is the most likely option for his future.

“It’s been crazy,” Gobaira said. “I remember waking up the day Virginia Tech offered me, not expecting anything. I was at a loss for words when I got that offer; it was crazy. I never thought it would happen this fast or early for me. It was really exciting.

“Then when Penn State and Notre Dame offered and then the SEC with Vanderbilt — I’m just blessed and excited.”



