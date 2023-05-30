The Virginia Tech coaching staff has laid strong groundwork for the Class of 2024. Currently No. 34 nationally, the group still has room to add plenty of star power.

June may be the most important month of the entire cycle. A number of Hokie targets will be making their official visits to campus, and there are a number of commitment candidates among them. There will be on-campus camps each of the next few weekends, with a possibility for new offers (or high-profile campers getting a taste of the staff's coaching style).

Here's a quick overview of the month. Keep in mind that visit lists are always changing - and mostly expanding - as the dates approach.