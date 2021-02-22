HokieHaven - Idle Hokies rise in hoops rankings

For the second straight week, the Orange and Maroon sat on the sidelines waiting out coronavirus testing, contact-tracing, and isolation protocols. Thanks to the out-of-town scoreboard, that saw Mike Young's squad climb in the national rankings.

At this rate, the Hokies won't have to hit the court again if they want to be No. 1 in the nation by next Fall.

VT climbed two spots to No. 16 in the AP poll, and a pair of positions to No. 15 according to the coaches. Falls from Texas, Texas Tech, and USC facilitated their improvement in the top 25.

No. 11/9 Florida State and No. 15/14 Virginia are the only other ACC teams to make the rankings. Clemson and North Carolina are just outside - in "others receiving votes" in each major poll. VT also played a non-conference game against Villanova, and the Wildcats come in No. 8/6 to the major polls.

The 14-4 Hokies are currently slated to host Georgia Tech in Cassell Coliseum Tuesday evening, though no official word has yet been given that the game is definitely happening. That wouldn't be necessary in a normal world, of course, but the Hokies last played Feb. 6.