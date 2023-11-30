The college basketball season is in full swing, as teams are starting to build both resumes and identities. Some of the early season results have reinforced the status quo, as player of the year candidate Zach Edey and Purdue top the AP poll. Today, I Got Five On It concerns itself with the surprises of the early season, however, as we explore some of the most unexpected early twists from the month that was in college hoops.

REED SHEPPARD

Reed Sheppard (© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Once seen as a peripheral piece of Kentucky’s stacked freshman class, Sheppard has been front and center for Kentucky this season, and a case can be made for him as the most consistently productive guard on the Wildcats’ roster. Sheppard has definitely surpassed the No. 27 ranking he earned as a high school prospect. He’s shot 63.4 percent from the floor, including a staggering 61.5 percent from 3-point range, coming off the bench for the 6-1 Wildcats. He’s shined as a facilitator and made a massive difference on the defensive end as well. He erupted for 21 points with four assists and three steals in Kentucky's Tuesday win over No. 8 Miami and is starting to feel like a possible one-and-done type prospect. So while Rivals had him ranked higher than some others in the industry coming out of high school, to say we expected this level of well-rounded production out of the gates would be a lie.

*****

BYU

Mark Pope (© Kylie Graham-USA TODAY Sports)

The stacked Big 12 may have an unexpected power player on its hands in the form of the Cougars, as Mark Pope’s squad has become one of the more surprising undefeated teams in the country after being picked to finish 13th in the Big 12 by the league’s coaches prior to the season. The 6-0 Cougars have already notched victories over San Diego State, Arizona State and NC State. The Cougars have played their way to the No. 17 spot in the AP Top 25 after starting the season unranked. The Cougars have proven lethal from long range and average 92.3 points per game, which has been a recipe for a hot start. The Cougars may not be a true contender for the a conference title, but they certainly look the part of an NCAA tournament contender capable of making some noise in their inaugural Big 12 season.

*****

LYNN KIDD

Lynn Kidd (© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Virginia Tech’s 5-2 start has been a pleasant surprise in itself, so the Hokies as a team could easily be listed here. That said, Kidd's emergence has been particularly fun to watch. Kidd was not seen as a veteran of much consequence for Tech coming into the season, but the senior has dwarfed his production from last season to the tune of 15.9 points and eight rebounds per game so far this year. Kidd is shooting 74.5 percent from the floor and has willed the surprising Hokies to wins over both Iowa State and Boise State. Kidd notched 13 points and shot 83 percent from the floor in a Nov. 24 win over the Cyclones and looks ready to make a massive impact on the ACC season. Not bad for a guy that averaged five points a game a year ago.

*****

JAMES MADISON

Terrence Edwards, Jr. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It’s the year of the Dukes, as the football program’s 11-1 season has been paired with the hoops squad’s 6-0 start and an opening-night upset of Michigan State have given fans plenty about which to be thrilled. Led by leading scorer Terrence Edwards, the Dukes have been as exciting as they are talented this year, pulling off multiple late-game victories behind a roster that boasts five different players averaging double-digit scoring totals. Forward T.J. Bickerstaff was instrumental in JMU’s upset of Michigan State, as the senior forward notched a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double against the Spartan’s.

*****

ST. MARY’S

Randy Bennett (© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)