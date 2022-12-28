Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The senior, who is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc this year, left the game against Boston College with about five minutes remaining in the second half. The Hokies ultimately went on to lose 70-65 in overtime - making two of their final six three-point attempts (and going 0/3 beyond the arc in overtime) in his absence.

Virginia Tech senior Hunter Cattoor sustained an injury to his left arm during the second half of the Hokies' Dec. 21 game at Boston College. Cattoor will continue to be evaluated by our medical team. Early evaluatioins are encouraging. He is questionable for Saturday's game at Wake Forest and is listed as game to game.

While the Hokies should be able to overcome the loss of Cattoor in small doses, there's no denying his impact overall: he's scored 876 career points, averaging at least 6.5 per game in each of his four years in Blacksburg.

A silver lining may be a reinforcement on the way, with freshman point guard Rodney Rice close to a return from injury. He has yet to make his competitive debut, and with some minutes at both point guard and shooting guard to be distributed between Rice and starting PG Sean Pedulla, there should be somewhat-suddenly another option to at least get onto the court and absorb any minutes Cattoor is not available to play.

While his performance may be difficult to replicate, the talent that made him a four-star prospect should nonetheless be on display when he's back, filling a gap until Cattoor is back to form.