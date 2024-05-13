There’s a select group of prospects that have more than proved their mettle this spring after emerging from the shadow of an upperclassmen star that was in prime position over the last year. There’s certainly something to be said for biding your time, and here are a handful of prospects who are setting the tone to step into their own level of dominance from this point on.

Anthony is the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, but this past season he took a backseat to five-star senior guard V.J. Edgecombe at Long Island Lutheran. The experience seems to be paying off in a big way as Anthony has posted 19 points and 5.8 rebounds a game this spring. Anthony’s ability to use his 6-foot-6 frame to maneuver into the lane then step out and efficiently knock down 3-pointers has been devastating for the opposition. He checks in at No. 38 overall in the Rivals150 with Syracuse, Indiana, Florida State and others in hot pursuit.

The 6-foot-7 wing never really got off the bench at Montverde Academy this season, but Gaskins always found ways to showcase his abilities when he’d get in at the end of games and in blowout wins. The built-up energy playing behind the likes of Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen has translated into dominance thus far this spring. Gaskins averages 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, and is consistently proving why he’s ranked No. 7 overall in the Rivals150 for 2026.

The 6-foot-3 point guard played alongside scoring machine Christian Anderson at Oak Hill Academy this season, but Magwood showed flashes all year of being a viable option as a dominant go-to scorer. Magwood has been on a tear this spring, averaging 21.4 points a game in the adidas 3SSB, scoring efficiently at all three levels and bringing infectious intensity in leading Team Loaded.

Mingo thrived in the “Robin” role for Long Island Lutheran this past high school season with Baylor signee V.J. Edgecombe starring as “Batman.” Mingo has been stellar out of the gates this spring, averaging 18.4 points a game for the PSA Cardinals. He also led the Nike EYBL’s first session in steals, averaging 2.7 a game. Mingo checks in at No. 58 overall in the Rivals150 with Penn State, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, California and Virginia Tech, among others, circling.

