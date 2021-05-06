HokieHaven - Hoops assistant Chester Frazier expected to head to Illinois

Virginia Tech will be losing one of its basketball assistants. Chester Frazier is expected to accept a position at the University of Illinois.

A former Illini player, Frazier heads back to his alma mater after two years in Blacksburg. He joined Virginia Tech from a previous stint at Kansas State (under Bruce Weber, for whom he played at Illinois).

Frazier was the assistant most-tasked with heading up the Hokies' recruiting efforts, so replacing him means more than just plugging in a coach on the same page with Mike Young's Xes and Os.

The Hokies will search for a replacement once Frazier's departure is made official.