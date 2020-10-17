HokieHaven - Hokies with 13 players out for BC game

Virginia Tech's list of absences has dwindled week-over-week, from 23 players missing in the opener, 21 out against Duke, and 15 in last weekend's loss to North Carolina (albeit a few key absences included there).

Redshirt freshman receiver Jaden Payoute and redshirt sophomore defensive back Nasir Peoples have previously been announced as out for the season with leg injuries.

Redshirt junior tight end Cole Blaker (walk-on), redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Walker Culver, redshirt freshman running back Tahj Gary, redshirt freshman linebacker Matt Johnson (walk-on), true freshman offensive lineman Walker Culver, and redshirt sophomore defensive end Nigel Simmons (walk-on) were not anticipated to be major contributors at any point in the 2020 season.

That leaves redshirt junior running back Jalen Holston, redshirt sophomore receiver Darryle Simmons, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, redshirt freshman safety J.R. Walker, and true junior cornerback Jermaine Waller as the consequential players absent from the lineup. Tenuta and Waller have been starters when healthy, though Waller missed the first two games and Tenuta sat last weekend's game in Chapel Hill.

Safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins, who were both absent a week ago, as were cornerback Brion Murray, defensive end Zion Debose, and running back KeShawn King.

This should be the healthiest lineup VT has been able to play yet in 2020.