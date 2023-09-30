For just the second time in 2023, the Hokies have tasted football victory. For just the second time since Brent Pry took the helm, they've won an ACC game.

There are no easy wins in league play, but on this night, it took the Hokies trying to beat themselves for the contest to even be particularly competitive.

VT gave up touchdown passes of 75 and 61 yards, and saw quarterback Kyron Drones fumble the ball at the conclusion of a 21-yard sack for another score. Aside from those self-inflicted wounds? VT gave up 99 passing yards on 20 Pitt attempts, and 38 yards on 24 Pitt rushes.

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder when deciding if the Hokies have turned a corner, or if they simply found an opponent who undercut them on (lack of) quality. But when the teams wake up Sunday morning, Virginia Tech will remain undefeated in conference play, and within realistic reach of a bowl game. At 2-3 (1-0), the team isn't where it wanted to be, but the season is far from lost - which may not have been the case with a loss this evening.

It doesn't get easy going forward, with a trip to No. 5 Florida State on deck. The Hokies take on the Noles at 3:30 next weekend, then host solid Wake Forest and Syracuse teams the following two weekends. It'll take at least one win from those three - and VT will be a healthy dog in each, unless the paradigm really shifts in the meantime - for a bowl bid to remain more than a mere dream.