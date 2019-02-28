Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech begins its spring practice sessions this weekend, but they'll do it without ten injured players, and with limited contact for three more.

MEDICAL UPDATE We'll have live coverage of Coach Fuente coming up at 11 am ET as he previews spring football. Here is a medical update for the #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/rWEu58UaT1

Darrisaw, Keene, Ladler, and Webb are projected as starters for the 2019 season, so their absence will allow others to step up and show that they're deserving of a larger role when the season arrives.

Burke and Gaines suffered serious leg injuries last year, and particularly in the case of former starter Gaines, that could prevent him from returning to his previous form by the time he exhausts his eligibility at the end of the year.

The Hokies were initially slated begin spring practice Sunday, but will push it back until March 20, after the school's spring break. The team hope to use spring practice sessions to build toward a rebound year after the disappointment of a 6-7 finish in 2018.