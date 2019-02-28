Ticker
Hokies will begin spring practice with a large injured list

Christian Darrisaw (right) will sit out the Spring.
Virginia Tech begins its spring practice sessions this weekend, but they'll do it without ten injured players, and with limited contact for three more.

Darrisaw, Keene, Ladler, and Webb are projected as starters for the 2019 season, so their absence will allow others to step up and show that they're deserving of a larger role when the season arrives.

Burke and Gaines suffered serious leg injuries last year, and particularly in the case of former starter Gaines, that could prevent him from returning to his previous form by the time he exhausts his eligibility at the end of the year.

The Hokies were initially slated begin spring practice Sunday, but will push it back until March 20, after the school's spring break. The team hope to use spring practice sessions to build toward a rebound year after the disappointment of a 6-7 finish in 2018.

