Hokies were first to offer, now in the final 10 for William Reed
Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic offensive lineman William Reed had no offers when he first visited Virginia Tech. The Hokies changed that status while he was in town, and in the seven months si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news