 HokieHaven - Hokies weather second-quarter struggles to dispatch MTSU
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 16:22:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies weather second-quarter struggles to dispatch MTSU

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Midway through the second quarter of a matchup against Middle Tennessee State, Virginia Tech scored to go up 14-0. It looked like the Orange and Maroon were ready to cruise home to victory.

That eventually happened, but Middle Tennessee responded with an immediate touchdown to draw back within a score, and the No. 19 Orange and Maroon couldn't muster more offense to rebuild the advantage before halftime. With the Blue Raiders set to receive at the half, was an upset in the works?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister was iffy through the air, but effective on the ground for the Orange and Maroon.
Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister was iffy through the air, but effective on the ground for the Orange and Maroon. (USA Today Sports Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}