Hokies weather second-quarter struggles to dispatch MTSU

Midway through the second quarter of a matchup against Middle Tennessee State, Virginia Tech scored to go up 14-0. It looked like the Orange and Maroon were ready to cruise home to victory.

That eventually happened, but Middle Tennessee responded with an immediate touchdown to draw back within a score, and the No. 19 Orange and Maroon couldn't muster more offense to rebuild the advantage before halftime. With the Blue Raiders set to receive at the half, was an upset in the works?