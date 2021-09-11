Hokies weather second-quarter struggles to dispatch MTSU
Midway through the second quarter of a matchup against Middle Tennessee State, Virginia Tech scored to go up 14-0. It looked like the Orange and Maroon were ready to cruise home to victory.
That eventually happened, but Middle Tennessee responded with an immediate touchdown to draw back within a score, and the No. 19 Orange and Maroon couldn't muster more offense to rebuild the advantage before halftime. With the Blue Raiders set to receive at the half, was an upset in the works?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news