 HokieHaven - Hokies top 12 for Antonio Robinson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 09:07:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies top 12 for Antonio Robinson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's offer for four-star 2023 cornerback Antonio Robinson is not even two months old, but the Hokies have already made an impression.

The 5-10, 165-pounder named his top 12 Monday, with the Orange and Maroon making the early cut.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}