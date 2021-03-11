HokieHaven - Hokies to play North Carolina in ACC Tournament

The No. 6-seeded Tar Heels had a first-round bye, and easily dispatched the Fighting Irish in the second round by a 101-59 score. Notre Dame had beaten Wake Forest in the conference tourney's opening round to advance to their game against UNC, but couldn't muster a second solid performance in two days.

At long last, the Hokies know their opening ACC Tournament opponent. After knocking off Notre Dame last night, North Carolina has advanced to take on the Orange and Maroon.

Tipoff between the Hokies and Tar Heels is slated for 9 p.m. this evening, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

The third-seeded Hokies are considered mostly-safe when it comes to an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but one more win to close out before Selection Sunday would be a major boost to sleeping soundly Saturday evening.

Of course, Mike Young's crew is out for much more than just one more win. VT is potentially three wins away from an ACC Tournament Championship, and after the team's regular season was derailed numerous times by coronavirus protocols (both in Blacksburg and around other ACC programs), they'll be looking to take home some conference silverware.